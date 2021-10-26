ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $775.00 at Oppenheimer

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $700.00 to $775.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NOW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ServiceNow from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $614.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $639.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $663.97.

NYSE NOW opened at $688.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 820.07, a P/E/G ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $693.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $634.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $564.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total transaction of $271,215.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,381.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total transaction of $586,773.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,921.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,861 shares of company stock valued at $18,888,544. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,703,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,629,644,000 after acquiring an additional 103,215 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in ServiceNow by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,591,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,172,153,000 after acquiring an additional 88,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ServiceNow by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,292,000 after acquiring an additional 86,441 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 4.7% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,510,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,303,000 after acquiring an additional 156,160 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 1.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,398,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,889,000 after acquiring an additional 48,531 shares during the period. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

