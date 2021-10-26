Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Given Neutral Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Severn Trent from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of STRNY stock opened at $36.97 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.82. Severn Trent has a one year low of $29.23 and a one year high of $40.55.

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

