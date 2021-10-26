SG Americas Securities LLC Has $138,000 Stock Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,345 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMO. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1,001.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 27,277 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 331.3% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$133.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.55.

NYSE BMO opened at $110.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $71.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.79. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $59.02 and a 1 year high of $110.92.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.848 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 59.16%.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

