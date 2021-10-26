SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 3,110 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 15,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $1,117,446.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jill Anderson sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $60,894.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,571. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.56.

MMSI opened at $68.21 on Tuesday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.61 and a twelve month high of $73.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.81 and a 200-day moving average of $65.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 136.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.25.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $280.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

