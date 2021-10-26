SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 3,230 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,230 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in LCI Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 24,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in LCI Industries by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in LCI Industries by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in LCI Industries by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LCI Industries by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LCI Industries stock opened at $140.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.56 and a 200-day moving average of $139.10. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $106.01 and a 1-year high of $156.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.63.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.04). LCI Industries had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 108.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.47%.

LCII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LCI Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.40.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

