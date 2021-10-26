SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 4,425 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,425 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 3.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 11.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Hamilton Lane in the second quarter worth about $43,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 2.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 2.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

HLNE opened at $101.10 on Tuesday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 52-week low of $67.51 and a 52-week high of $101.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.97.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 35.04% and a return on equity of 60.79%. The firm had revenue of $79.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

In related news, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 11,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $966,631.05. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 14,772 shares in the company, valued at $1,243,063.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Juan Delgado-Moreira sold 61,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $5,205,855.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,227,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,329,383.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HLNE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.75.

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

