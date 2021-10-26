SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 953 Shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in AMERISAFE by 2,935.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the 1st quarter worth $461,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

In other AMERISAFE news, Director Philip A. Garcia purchased 2,228 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.44 per share, for a total transaction of $125,748.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Philip A. Garcia acquired 2,772 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.49 per share, with a total value of $156,590.28. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,415 shares in the company, valued at $927,283.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMSF stock opened at $58.82 on Tuesday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.50 and a 12 month high of $67.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.35.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.31. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $76.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.04 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMERISAFE Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

