Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Sold by Merewether Investment Management LP

Merewether Investment Management LP lowered its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) by 90.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515,919 shares during the quarter. Shoals Technologies Group accounts for about 0.3% of Merewether Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Merewether Investment Management LP’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,625,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,369,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth about $2,618,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,554,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at about $870,000. 63.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHLS traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.24. 30,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714,817. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $44.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion and a PE ratio of 86.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.41.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $59.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

SHLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.47.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

