Showcase (SHO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $745,103.28

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. Showcase has a total market capitalization of $745,103.28 and approximately $63,901.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Showcase has traded up 33.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Showcase coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00070315 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.70 or 0.00076959 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.31 or 0.00102144 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,012.82 or 1.00052139 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,117.53 or 0.06643271 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00021608 BTC.

About Showcase

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

