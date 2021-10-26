SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,610 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.27% of SI-BONE worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIBN. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,408,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in SI-BONE during the first quarter worth approximately $25,828,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 8,814.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 652,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,741,000 after purchasing an additional 644,712 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SI-BONE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,940,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 155.9% in the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 375,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,955,000 after purchasing an additional 228,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE stock opened at $21.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $719.65 million, a P/E ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.19. The company has a current ratio of 15.77, a quick ratio of 15.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.26 and a 1-year high of $37.21.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $22.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.02 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,113 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $47,267.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 6,884 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $140,846.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 171,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,508,010.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,300 shares of company stock worth $380,253 in the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on SIBN. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.38.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

