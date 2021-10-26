Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Stake Lifted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Sientra were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIEN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 1,287.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,640,279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449,948 shares in the last quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sientra in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,083,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sientra in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,774,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 19.3% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,785,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sientra in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Sientra alerts:

In related news, insider Oliver Christian Bennett sold 3,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $25,051.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,747.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald Menezes bought 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $40,484.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,800 shares in the company, valued at $3,530,484. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 8,698 shares of company stock valued at $59,002. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SIEN stock opened at $5.74 on Tuesday. Sientra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $9.14. The firm has a market cap of $332.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.85.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.27 million. Sientra had a negative net margin of 119.58% and a negative return on equity of 901.29%. Equities analysts forecast that Sientra, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

SIEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink set a $8.24 target price on shares of Sientra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sientra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.19.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.