Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 12.16%.

Shares of Sierra Bancorp stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.88. 22 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,750. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.56. The stock has a market cap of $383.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.26. Sierra Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 6.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000. 53.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

