Sify Technologies (SIFY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

Shares of SIFY traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $3.58. The stock had a trading volume of 6,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,234. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.41 million, a PE ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average of $3.37. Sify Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $5.89.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SIFY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sify Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet cut Sify Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sify Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) by 7,174.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,579 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Sify Technologies were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

