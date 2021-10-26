Sigma Planning Corp Takes $63,000 Position in CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in CarLotz in the first quarter worth $29,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in CarLotz in the first quarter worth $3,565,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in CarLotz in the first quarter worth $1,865,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in CarLotz in the first quarter worth $1,280,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CarLotz in the first quarter worth $558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LOTZ shares. William Blair lowered shares of CarLotz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarLotz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CarLotz in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

LOTZ stock opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. CarLotz, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $12.90. The company has a market cap of $426.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average of $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $50.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.83 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CarLotz, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarLotz

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

