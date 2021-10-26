Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Shares Gap Down to $22.53

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.53, but opened at $21.75. Silence Therapeutics shares last traded at $21.75, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.
Separately, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Friday.
The firm has a market cap of $650.59 million and a PE ratio of -56.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.52.
About Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN)
Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.
Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.