Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Shares Gap Down to $22.53

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.53, but opened at $21.75. Silence Therapeutics shares last traded at $21.75, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Separately, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Friday.

The firm has a market cap of $650.59 million and a PE ratio of -56.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 405.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 8,118 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Silence Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $15,820,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 121.9% during the first quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 1,198,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,425,000 after buying an additional 658,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

About Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

