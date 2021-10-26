Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Raises Dividend to $0.50 Per Share

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the semiconductor producer on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Silicon Motion Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Silicon Motion Technology has increased its dividend by 55.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Silicon Motion Technology has a payout ratio of 23.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Silicon Motion Technology to earn $6.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.9%.

Shares of SIMO opened at $70.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.18. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52 week low of $35.16 and a 52 week high of $81.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.11. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $221.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.95 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SIMO. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.29.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

