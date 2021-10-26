Silicon Motion Technology Co. (SIMO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on November 24th

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the semiconductor producer on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Silicon Motion Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Silicon Motion Technology has raised its dividend by 55.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Silicon Motion Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 23.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Silicon Motion Technology to earn $6.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.9%.

Shares of SIMO stock opened at $70.65 on Tuesday. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52-week low of $35.16 and a 52-week high of $81.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.29 and a 200-day moving average of $68.18.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.11. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $221.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.95 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

SIMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.29.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

