Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 1,760 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 12.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EEM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $472,358,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,012,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 351.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,298,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,532 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 421.5% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,182,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,273,000. 69.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $52.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.99. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $44.41 and a 52-week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

