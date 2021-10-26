Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,319,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,193,000 after purchasing an additional 429,492 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,954,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 14,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR opened at $114.36 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $71.10 and a twelve month high of $116.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.