Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 219,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 210,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 14,841 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth $6,096,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 621,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,062,000 after buying an additional 17,915 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 457,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAA opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average is $10.15. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.82 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 13.77%. On average, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

PAA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.90.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

