Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Raises Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,409 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1,188.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,215,000 after buying an additional 55,497 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 60,456 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,497,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 314,641 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,016,000 after buying an additional 66,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth $1,173,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROST opened at $113.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.63 and its 200-day moving average is $121.12. The stock has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.68 and a twelve month high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROST. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital downgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.64.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

