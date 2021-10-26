Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Reduces Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,286,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,228,000 after purchasing an additional 94,647 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,407,000 after purchasing an additional 46,804 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,820,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,906,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 301,041.4% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,505,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,207 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,497,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,079,000 after acquiring an additional 57,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SJM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.33.

Shares of The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $123.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.21. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $109.85 and a 12 month high of $140.65.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.42%.

The J. M. Smucker announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.