Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 955 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,372 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 769.2% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.45.

General Dynamics stock opened at $207.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.27. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $129.17 and a 12 month high of $210.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

