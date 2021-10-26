Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Announces Earnings Results

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $396.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE SSD traded down $9.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.19. The company had a trading volume of 282,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,978. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.25. Simpson Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $86.20 and a 12-month high of $119.77.

SSD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total transaction of $234,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $161,655.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

