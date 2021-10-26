Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Issues Earnings Results

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 25.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

Shares of Simulations Plus stock traded up $5.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.09. 1,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,201. Simulations Plus has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $90.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.06 million, a PE ratio of 81.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of -0.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

SLP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $770,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 12,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $586,505.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,443,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,251,808.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,958 shares of company stock worth $2,185,860 in the last quarter. 23.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Simulations Plus stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

