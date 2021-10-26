SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.36 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.
NYSE:SITC traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.57. 87,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,834,325. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.92 and its 200-day moving average is $15.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 185.91 and a beta of 1.73. SITE Centers has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $17.15.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.
About SITE Centers
SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.
