SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.36 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

NYSE:SITC traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.57. 87,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,834,325. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.92 and its 200-day moving average is $15.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 185.91 and a beta of 1.73. SITE Centers has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $17.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SITC shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.89.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

