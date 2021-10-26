SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.13-1.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.09. SITE Centers also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.130-$1.140 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SITC. KeyCorp increased their price target on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.89.

SITC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,325. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.02 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. SITE Centers has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $17.15.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.36 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SITE Centers will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

