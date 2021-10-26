Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,353 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $6,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $696,304,000 after buying an additional 406,414 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 715,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $130,798,000 after buying an additional 389,184 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 777,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $142,695,000 after buying an additional 223,844 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 441,011 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $84,564,000 after purchasing an additional 125,596 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,549,000. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total value of $2,350,110.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,901,214.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,128.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,534 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,599 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $165.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.89 and a 200 day moving average of $178.44. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $134.28 and a one year high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 7.82. The stock has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.99%.

Several research firms have commented on SWKS. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.09.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.