Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Receives $86.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

SMAR stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.02. The company had a trading volume of 849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,424. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.34 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.47. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.47 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 24.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 6,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $487,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $490,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 416,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,318,759.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,346 shares of company stock valued at $19,880,093 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the second quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the second quarter worth $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the second quarter worth $48,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

