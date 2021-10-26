Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.16. Spark Networks shares last traded at $2.93, with a volume of 237,993 shares traded.

LOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Spark Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The firm has a market cap of $7.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $55.25 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spark Networks SE will post -20.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric Eichmann acquired 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $47,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley Goldberg purchased 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.54 per share, for a total transaction of $35,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 59,000 shares of company stock worth $198,995 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Spark Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $296,000. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in Spark Networks by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,556,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after buying an additional 81,730 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Spark Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $643,000. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its stake in Spark Networks by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 94,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 48,032 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Spark Networks by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 27,224 shares during the period.

Spark Networks Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV)

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

