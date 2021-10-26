SparkPoint Trading 25.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. SparkPoint has a market cap of $45.26 million and $1.52 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded 25.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SparkPoint coin can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SparkPoint alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.15 or 0.00054572 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005187 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.04 or 0.00214061 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00104064 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00011876 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About SparkPoint

SparkPoint is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,656,206,159 coins and its circulating supply is 8,252,958,105 coins. The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io . SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

Buying and Selling SparkPoint

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparkPoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SparkPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparkPoint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.