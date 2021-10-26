Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Insider Purchases £125.13 in Stock

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) insider Paula Bell purchased 43 shares of Spirent Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 291 ($3.80) per share, with a total value of £125.13 ($163.48).

Paula Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 24th, Paula Bell purchased 42 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 299 ($3.91) per share, with a total value of £125.58 ($164.07).

On Tuesday, August 24th, Paula Bell purchased 42 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 296 ($3.87) per share, with a total value of £124.32 ($162.42).

On Wednesday, August 11th, Paula Bell sold 140,000 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.79), for a total value of £406,000 ($530,441.60).

Shares of Spirent Communications stock opened at GBX 293.98 ($3.84) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 290.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 435.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.80 billion and a PE ratio of 30.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Spirent Communications plc has a 12-month low of GBX 225.50 ($2.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 310.60 ($4.06).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of GBX 1.72 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Spirent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.62%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Spirent Communications from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Spirent Communications from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 342.50 ($4.47).

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications plc provides test, assurance, and analytics solutions for devices and networks in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Networks & Security and Lifecycle Service Assurance segments. The Networks & Security segment provides high-speed Ethernet/IP performance testing for the development and validation of new equipment, networks, and applications for cloud and mobile; consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and security validation solutions; global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation products; and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, as well as develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualized networks and cloud.

