Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of SPMYY opened at $15.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.82. Spirent Communications has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.56.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.083 dividend. This is a boost from Spirent Communications’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Spirent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications Plc engages in the development of communication technologies. It operates through the following segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment consists of the cloud and IP, application security and positioning lines of business.

