Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.
Shares of SPMYY opened at $15.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.82. Spirent Communications has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.56.
About Spirent Communications
Spirent Communications Plc engages in the development of communication technologies. It operates through the following segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment consists of the cloud and IP, application security and positioning lines of business.
Further Reading: Commodities
Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.