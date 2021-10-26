Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,668 Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Kornit Digital by 9.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,944,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,728,000 after purchasing an additional 165,366 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in Kornit Digital by 10.4% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,759,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,375,000 after purchasing an additional 165,708 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 1.5% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,235,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,603,000 after acquiring an additional 18,623 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 39.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,137,000 after acquiring an additional 304,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 66,353.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 997,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,016,000 after acquiring an additional 995,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

KRNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Kornit Digital from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Kornit Digital from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.90.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNT opened at $157.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 357.21 and a beta of 1.83. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $63.52 and a 52 week high of $164.22.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $88.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Kornit Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

