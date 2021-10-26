Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $3.39 Per Share (OTCMKTS:SQNXF)

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Square Enix in a research report issued on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now expects that the company will earn $3.39 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.13. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $809.49 million during the quarter. Square Enix had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 7.48%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SQNXF. Zacks Investment Research raised Square Enix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. Macquarie raised Square Enix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

OTCMKTS SQNXF opened at $52.85 on Monday. Square Enix has a fifty-two week low of $46.75 and a fifty-two week high of $68.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.07.

Square Enix Company Profile

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment contents and services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment handles the design, development, sale, license sale, and operation of digital entertainment contents mainly on computer games.

