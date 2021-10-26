SSAB AB (publ)’s (SSAAY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SSAAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Friday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

OTCMKTS:SSAAY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.80. The company had a trading volume of 70,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,956. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.65. SSAB AB has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $3.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 5.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SSAB AB will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

