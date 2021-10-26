SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. SS&C Technologies has set its FY 2021 guidance at $4.700-$4.820 EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance at $1.150-$1.210 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. On average, analysts expect SS&C Technologies to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $74.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.55. SS&C Technologies has a 1-year low of $58.40 and a 1-year high of $79.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.94 and a 200 day moving average of $73.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $19,278,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SS&C Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 146.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 264,177 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of SS&C Technologies worth $32,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SSNC shares. Truist increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.69.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.