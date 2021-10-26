Stadium Capital Management LLC Has $10.19 Million Stock Holdings in Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO)

Stadium Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 415,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 206,275 shares during the period. Ames National makes up 4.9% of Stadium Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Stadium Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ames National were worth $10,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATLO. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ames National in the second quarter worth approximately $907,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ames National during the second quarter worth about $359,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Ames National by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ames National by 234.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ames National by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.32% of the company’s stock.

Ames National stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.87. 789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.31. The firm has a market cap of $217.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.77. Ames National Co. has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $27.90.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. Ames National had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $16.81 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th.

Ames National Company Profile

Ames National Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Its lending activities consist primarily of short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans and origination of mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market.

