STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 28th

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

STAG Industrial has increased its dividend payment by 2.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. STAG Industrial has a payout ratio of 223.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.7%.

Shares of STAG opened at $44.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.93. STAG Industrial has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $44.14.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $138.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.36 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that STAG Industrial will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $1,439,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,377,100.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in STAG Industrial stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 594,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 150,632 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of STAG Industrial worth $22,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STAG. Raymond James lifted their price target on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

