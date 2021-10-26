Standard Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $14.89 Million (STND)

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded 39.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 26th. Standard Protocol has a market cap of $14.89 million and $7.48 million worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.11 or 0.00001761 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Standard Protocol has traded 86.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.96 or 0.00069781 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.22 or 0.00078131 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.92 or 0.00103063 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,759.59 or 0.99628041 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,189.18 or 0.06650136 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00021513 BTC.

Standard Protocol Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Standard Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Standard Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

