Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target Raised to C$71.00 at ATB Capital

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its target price lifted by ATB Capital from C$60.00 to C$71.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on STN. Desjardins raised their price objective on Stantec from C$66.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Laurentian increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$72.50 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$70.92.

Shares of Stantec stock opened at C$68.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$61.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$57.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.90. Stantec has a twelve month low of C$37.46 and a twelve month high of C$72.11.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$908.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$940.66 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Stantec will post 2.6819448 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 37.30%.

In other Stantec news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.62, for a total value of C$89,425.95. Also, Director Robert Gomes sold 5,900 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.00, for a total transaction of C$359,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,500,872. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,332.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

