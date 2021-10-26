Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “STAR BULK is a global shipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. Star Bulk’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, coal and grain and minor bulks such as bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. Star Bulk was incorporated in the Marshall Islands and is headquartered in Athens, Greece. Its common stock and warrants trade on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbols SBLK and SBLKW respectively. Currently, Star Bulk has an operating fleet of nine dry bulk carriers, plus definitive agreement to acquire two further dry bulk carriers. “

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.25.

SBLK stock opened at $22.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.62 and its 200-day moving average is $20.70.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.18). Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $311.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.51%. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is presently 1,647.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBLK. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. 61.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

