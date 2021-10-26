State Street Corp Has $828.25 Million Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,786,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,147 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.70% of MarketAxess worth $828,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 50.0% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 37.5% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total value of $5,873,594.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 772,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,577,502.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.53, for a total value of $2,382,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,902 shares of company stock valued at $8,631,608 in the last quarter. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $407.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.80 and a beta of 0.36. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $396.17 and a 52 week high of $606.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $442.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $462.24.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. The firm had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.63%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $485.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $513.00.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

