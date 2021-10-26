State Street Corp Purchases 122,658 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

State Street Corp boosted its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,827,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,658 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.68% of Cerner worth $1,083,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Cerner by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cerner by 180.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Cerner in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Cerner in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Cerner by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CERN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Shares of CERN opened at $71.63 on Tuesday. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $67.96 and a 12-month high of $84.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 35.92%.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $796,123.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $561,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,570.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,739 shares of company stock worth $2,273,398. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

