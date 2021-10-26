State Street Corp Sells 486,647 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,744,965 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 486,647 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.05% of Franklin Resources worth $862,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BEN. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 185.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 28,812 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 18,726 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 189,616 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 78,327 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 240.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,545 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 26,521 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,513,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,312 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

In related news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $1,603,201.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,637,279.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 3,604,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $43,000,002.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $31.11 on Tuesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.97 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.66. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.22.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.91%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.