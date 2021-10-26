Stephens Increases KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target to $26.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its price target upped by Stephens from $21.50 to $26.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KEY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a hold rating and a $20.16 price target for the company. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of KeyCorp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.73 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.84.

NYSE:KEY opened at $24.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $24.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $62,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $1,609,154.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 237,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 13,970 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,277,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,610,000 after purchasing an additional 11,501 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 116,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,172,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,218,000 after purchasing an additional 446,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

