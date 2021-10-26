STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) CFO Michael J. Tokich Sells 20,000 Shares

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $4,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of STE opened at $235.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 70.47 and a beta of 0.56. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $170.36 and a fifty-two week high of $237.10.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.90 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 8.39%. STERIS’s revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.88%.

STE has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STERIS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.83.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,727,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,213,172,000 after buying an additional 1,038,226 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,785,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,606,130,000 after buying an additional 76,668 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,854,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,414,091,000 after buying an additional 89,973 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,037,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $832,989,000 after buying an additional 505,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 345.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,435,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $597,615,000 after buying an additional 2,664,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.