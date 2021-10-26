Sterling Check Corp’s Quiet Period To End on November 2nd (NASDAQ:STER)

Sterling Check’s (NASDAQ:STER) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, November 2nd. Sterling Check had issued 14,285,000 shares in its IPO on September 23rd. The total size of the offering was $328,555,000 based on an initial share price of $23.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.14.

Shares of STER stock opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. Sterling Check has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $28.99.

