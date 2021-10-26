stETH (Lido) Price Tops $3,479.19 on Top Exchanges (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 26th. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be bought for approximately $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. stETH (Lido) has a market cap of $4.76 billion and approximately $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded 22.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.59 or 0.00073424 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.39 or 0.00077935 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.03 or 0.00103120 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62,180.81 or 1.00137954 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,238.96 or 0.06826551 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00021449 BTC.

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido) launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

