stETH (STETH) Reaches Market Cap of $5.39 Million

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. One stETH coin can now be bought for $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on major exchanges. stETH has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, stETH has traded 27.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About stETH

stETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . stETH’s official website is lido.fi . stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

